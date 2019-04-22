Daily Update: Alcohol proposal rejected, rare beaver sighting, another school budget set

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 22:

NEWS

Beaver sighting in Orient is Long Island’s first in nearly a decade

Proposal to sell alcohol at South Jamesport Beach appears unlikely to move forward

Mattituck adopts $40.7M budget; hearing set for May 14

Tickets still available for important panel discussion on ticks and tick-borne disease

WEATHER

The clear skies that finally broke through Sunday are likely to disappear today, as clouds are in the forecast and there’s a chance for more rain Monday afternoon. The high will be around 61 degrees with a low of 48, according to the National Weather Service.

