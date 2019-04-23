Denis Driscoll of Riverhead, formerly of Old Bethpage, died April 16 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care. He was 80.
Joseph Anthony Pierro of Flanders, formerly of Manhattan, died April 9 at Southampton Hospital. He was 92.
Charles R. Hoeg of Riverhead died Thursday, April 11. He was 85.
Marian E. Bowden of Riverhead died April 10. She was 99.