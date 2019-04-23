Richard F. Warner of Riverhead died April 17. He was 72.



He was born in Southampton Oct. 8, 1946, to Margaret (Purcell) and Benjamin Addison Warner.



Predeceased by his brother Lyle Gerard Warner, Mr. Warner is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Carver of St. Augustine, Fla., and Sara Rosenberger of Patchogue; his brother Paul Warner of Walden, N.Y.; his sister, Kathleen Summers of Greenport; and two grandchildren.



A memorial Mass will take place Wednesday, April 24, at 9:15 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.



McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

Comments

comments