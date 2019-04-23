Barbara A. Palmer of Calverton passed away April 19. She was 74.



She was born in Southampton Oct. 17, 1944, to Lois (Carlyle) and Robert Downs.



Barbara graduated from Riverhead High School. She made her career with Civil Service for many years as a secretary at the County Center in Riverhead and later at Suffolk County Community College.



Barbara enjoyed home decorating, taking care of her yard, lunches with her friends, watching Mets ballgames and spending time with nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband, Robert; and two stepsons, Barry and Joey. She was also predeceased by her longtime companion William Palmer.



Barbara is survived by two sisters, Carol Tracy of Riverhead and Patricia (Macy) Sowinski of Aquebogue; three nephews, Michael (Celeste), David and Steven Tracy; two great-nephews, Sean Tracy and Ryan Osborne; two great-nieces, Erica Hayes and Mary Faulkner; and three great-great-nieces Emma, Jessa and Kayleigh.



A memorial service will be held at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. Family and friends are welcome.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments