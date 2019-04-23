Cecile M. Carpenter of Calverton died April 21. She was 75.



She was born Aug. 12, 1943, to Florence (Pelis) and John Orlowski in Calverton.



Ms. Carpenter married Robert Carpenter Sr. and had a career with Long Island Farm Bureau.



She was predeceased by her husband and her twin sister, Cynthia Bozuhoski. She is survived by her sister Joanne Smith and her sons, Robert Jr. and Patrick.



Visitors will be received Wednesday, April 24, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at the church cemetery.

