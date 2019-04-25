Real Estate Transfers: April 25, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Feb. 25-March 3, 2019.



AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Kliukaite, B & Evers, N to Charnews, Frederick, 26 Phillips Ln (600-46-1-13), (R), $439,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Manzi Homes East to Gorman, Timothy, 74 Mastro Ct (600-80-2-2.9), (R), $441,760

• Flanders Renovations to Commander, Michael, 56 North Woods Rd (600-80-2-3.20), (R), $570,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Morosky, F & A by Referee to HSBC Bank USA, NA, 11 Pheasant Ln (600-99-1-13.16), (R), $427,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Haase, G & L to Kuzman, Paul, 580 Skunk Ln (1000-97-3-11.6), (R), $1,300,000

• Gwydir, J to Hahn, Michael, 1250 Vanston Rd (1000-111-4-7), (R), $570,600

• Hausman, M to Saul, Matthew, 1450 Vanston Rd (1000-111-4-9), (R), $600,000

• Nagle, R & B to Haase Jr, George, 4785 Stillwater Ave (1000-137-3-10), (R), $775,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Esenlohr, A & F to Malinowski, Steve, Oriental Ave (1000-10-11-4.2), (R), $230,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Surac Properties Inc to 116 Riverside Realty LLC, 116 Riverside Ave (900-143-1-51), (R), $231,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Massey, S & Myers Massey to Hanaway, Christopher, 68105 CR 48 (1000-33-3-37), (R), $460,000

• Miller, C & P to Burt, Kathleen, 2 Maple Ln, Unit A-2 (1000-38.1-1-2), (C), $548,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Montesdeoca by Referee to Bank of New York Mellon, 40 Manor Ln (600-68-2-26), (R), $858,423

• Sabatello, L to Cardona, Charles, 20 N Railroad Ave (600-68-4-13), (R), $300,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Orent, S & J to Ansel, Andrew, 700 Laurel Ct (1000-126-13-4), (R), $995,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Orient LLC to Philippides, George, 605 Latham Ln (1000-15-9-1.25), (R), $1,310,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• 30 Hill Drive LLC to Riverhill Holdings LLC, 30 Hill Dr (600-16-1-6), (R), $205,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Moore, P to 62C North Cartwright Road, 62 C N Cartwright Rd (700-8-3-64), (V), $500,000

• McClune, J to Colocotronis, Andrew, 51 Westmoreland Dr (700-17-2-14), (R), $899,000

• Silverstone, B to Kilfoyle, Colleen, 13 Petticoat Ln (700-22-1-76), (R), $775,000

• Broggini Family Trust to Bethge Trust, Victor, 5 N Brander Pkwy (700-22-1-133), (V), $400,000

• Camp, J & W & H & N to McKenna, William, 105 S Ferry Rd (700-23-3-40), (R), $705,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Ehrenthal, R & P to Singer, Joel, 20575 Soundview Ave (1000-51-4-11), (R), $1,500,000

• Healey, F & L to Budds Pond Road LLC, 950 Budds Pond Rd (1000-56-5-14), (V), $400,000

• Olsen, D & J to Saccente, Joseph, 2025 Oaklawn Ave (1000-70-3-22.2), (R), $785,000

• Farrell, A to Liebowitz, Richard, 1000 Beachwood Ln (1000-70-10-59), (R), $1,200,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Ross, M & Hoynos, G to Marcott, Joseph, 76 Deer Run (600-57-1-7.24), (R), $470,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)



