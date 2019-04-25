Daily Update: Golf course preserved, vacant storefront filled, affordable construction starts

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Peconic Bay Medical Center. Join PBMC for the Northwell Health East End Walk on May 19 at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 25:

NEWS

Southold Town’s ‘largest’ preservation effort yet protects 116 acres at Island’s End golf course from development

Raymour & Flanigan to take over former Toys R Us location in Riverhead

Construction begins on affordable rental units in Greenport

Shed catches fire in Jamesport; no injuries reported

North Fork Community Theatre unveils its renovated space

SPORTS

Baseball: Tempers flare when Tuckers play Mariners

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies and a high temperature around 60 degrees today. The low tonight will be 46, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance of showers in the evening.

Comments

comments