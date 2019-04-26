Daily Update: Judge rules against Luminati, pool house regulations proposed, cancer center opens

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Peconic Bay Medical Center. Join PBMC for the Northwell Health East End Walk on May 19 at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, April 26:

NEWS

Judge grants seizure of property in Hexcel case against Luminati

Influx of pool house applications has Town Board considering code change

The Phillips Family Cancer Center in Southampton set to open

SPORTS

Baseball: Tempers flare when Tuckers play Mariners

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies and a high temperature around 60 degrees today. The low tonight will be 46, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance of showers in the evening.

Comments

comments