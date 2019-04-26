Maria Zegray of Jamesport, formerly of Hicksville, died April 25. She was 100.

Visitors will be received Sunday, April 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Divine Liturgy will be celebrated Monday, April 29, at noon at St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church, 141 Sarah Wells Trail, Campbell Hall, N.Y. 10916, officiated by Reverend Yaroslav Kostyk. Interment will follow at Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery adjacent to the church.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society.

