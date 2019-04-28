Southampton Blotter: DWI arrests reported in Riverhead

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead man for driving while intoxicated Saturday after he entered a DWI checkpoint in Riverside with an open bottle of Corona in his center console cup holder.

Johnny Manuel Gomez, 31, was subsequently arrested and charged with DWI around 9:40 p.m., officials said.

• A Medford man was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing a Michael Kors wallet containing $200 from the counter at McDonald’s in Riverside.

Erik Reyes, 35, was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny, according to a police report.

• A Miller Place man who was stopped at a checkpoint in Riverhead last Saturday was found to be intoxicated, according to New York State Police.

Robert Hludzinski, 61, was driving on Route 25A when he stopped at the checkpoint. Police said he was found to have a blood alcohol content of .14%. He was charged with DWI and released on an appearance ticket for Riverhead Town Court.

• A Riverhead man who was stopped for a traffic violation was found to be intoxicated, according to state police.

David Przestrzelski, 23, was driving on Pulaski Street and was found to have a blood alcohol content of .15%, police said. He was charged with DWI and released on an appearance ticket for Riverhead Town Court.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

