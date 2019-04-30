Daily Update: Raceway driver killed, hotel plans expansion, local ‘stars’ honored

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Peconic Bay Medical Center. Join PBMC for the Northwell Health East End Walk on May 19 at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, April 30:

NEWS

Riverhead Raceway driver Silas Hiscock Sr. dies following crash Saturday

Greenporter Hotel plans expansion to add 20 guest rooms on third floor

Town Board considers moving county bus stop to alleviate congestion

Kiwanis honors local ‘stars’ at annual breakfast

OPINION

Column: He supported slavery and now Greenport has a marker with his name on it

SPORTS

Mattituck Softball: Picture this, a farewell to a field

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 57, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers at night.

Comments

comments