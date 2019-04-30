Kathleen M. McKeon of Riverhead died April 28. She was 100.



She was born Jan. 1, 1919, in the Bronx.



Ms. McKeon married John F. McKeon May 12, 1946. She made a career managing commercial real estate in New York City.



She was predeceased by her husband in 2005. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (late Edward) Safrey; her son, John (Stephanie) McKeon; her grandchildren Kathleen Creaser, Nicole LaMontagna, Madaline Ash and Daniel LaMontagna; her great-grandchildren Michael Creaser and Matthew Creaser; and her sisters Marie Rowell, Norma Foley and Joan Tietz.



Visitors will be received Wednesday, May 1, and Thursday, May 2, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place Friday, May 3, at 9:45 a.m., followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

