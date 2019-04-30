It’s onto plan B to remedy foul odor at South Jamesport Post Office

It still smells!

When the South Jamesport Post Office closed on April 19 due to an odor in the building, it was expected to reopen within a few days.

But more than 10 days later, the tiny post office remains closed.

“We thought we would be able to cut a hole in the floor and extract the source of the odor,” said Postal Service spokesperson Maureen Marion Tuesday.

“That was not the case. They may have to lift the building,” she said.

The original plan to cut a hole in the floor wouldn’t work because the building has no crawl space and they wouldn’t be able to reach the source of the odor, which is believed to be from a dead animal or animals under the building, she said.

The building on Second Street in South Jamesport was built in 1907 and has 279 mail boxes. It’s only about 430 square feet.

The building is leased by the Postal Service, and postal officials are working with the landlord to find and remove the source of the odor, Ms. Marion said.

No time frame has been established yet for when it might reopen.

“We had expected it would be an unusual but quicker fix,” Ms. Marion said. “We don’t know kind of animal it is. We had originally though it was a raccoon or some type of larger animal. It’s just one of those things you would think would be simpler than it is.”

In the meantime, people with post office boxes at South Jamesport can pick up their mail at Jamesport Post Office at 1451 Route 25.

“We are certainly not trying to inconvenience our customers, but this is definitely a sanitation issue and nobody should be in there,” Ms. Marion said.

In her years with the Post Office, Ms. Marion said there have been cases of animal infestations in postal buildings, or instances where turkeys, or in Maine, moose, have disrupted mail delivery.

But she couldn’t think of one where a dead animal caused a sanitary issue in a postal building.

Photo credit: Tara Smith

