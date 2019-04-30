DA: Wading River man who works for Brookhaven Town stole 500 gallons of diesel fuel

A Wading River man who works for the Town of Brookhaven’s Highway Department was arrested for allegedly stealing more than 500 gallons of diesel fuel from a town facility over a nearly four-year period, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

The fuel was allegedly used for a heater in the garage of his house, the DA said.

Daniel Curtin, 50, has been an employee for Brookhaven Town for approximately 29 years. He was arrested Monday and charged with two felonies. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment the same day.

“We will not tolerate the theft of public funds or government property for someone’s own personal use,” Mr. Sini said in a statement announcing the arrest.

The stolen fuel has a value of $1,023.50.

Mr. Curtin is employed as a foreman and was issued a 2012 Ford pick-up truck by the town to be used for official business and for transportation to and from work. He was permitted to obtain unleaded gasoline for the truck at various town fuel facilities. His duties and responsibilities did not require him any use of diesel fuel, the DA said.

He allegedly stole a total of 510.4 gallons of diesel fuel from town facilities on 75 separate occasions between Aug. 8, 2015 and Jan. 2, 2019.

Brookhaven officials referred the case to the DA’s office.

Mr. Curtin’s attorney, Steven Wilutis of Miller Place, said he arranged for Mr. Curtin to voluntarily surrender.

“Right now my client maintains his innocence,” Mr. Wilutis said. “We are going to conference the case with the DA and the judge and see if we can resolve this matter short of trial.”

Mr. Curtin is facing charges of fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny as a public corruption offense and official misconduct, a misdemeanor.

If convicted of the top charge, he faces a maximum sentence of two and one-third to seven years in prison, officials said.

He was arraigned Monday by Suffolk County District Court Judge Gaetan Lozito and was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court June 18.

[email protected]

