Riverhead H.S. principal reassigned pending investigation

Riverhead High School principal Charles Regan will no longer be at the high school pending an investigation into a personnel matter, according to Superintendent Aurelia Henriquez.

In a message posted on the district website Tuesday night, Ms. Henriquez said: “This morning, the Riverhead Central School District administratively reassigned” Mr. Regan.

No details on the reason for the reassignment were provided.

“While we understand that there will be questions surrounding this matter, the district is legally prohibited from sharing further details on it,” Ms. Henriquez said. “We appreciate your patience as we perform our due diligence regarding this matter.”

Assistant principal Sean O’Hara will be serving as acting principal, Ms. Henriquez said.

A robocall to parents Tuesday alerted them to the message posted by Ms. Henriquez on the district website.

Mr. Regan earned $187,693 in 2018, according to SeeThroughNY. He replaced David Wicks as high school principal in 2013. Mr. O’Hara than fulfilled Mr. Regan’s position as the assistant high school principal.

Photo caption: Charles Regan pictured at graduation in 2018. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister/file)

