Daily Update: Principal reassigned pending investigation, post office remains closed

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, May 1:
NEWS
Riverhead H.S. principal reassigned pending investigation
Southold/Greenport robotics team posts its best finish at world championships
It’s on to plan B to remedy foul odor at South Jamesport Post Office
Greenport exploring grants to extend village sewer system to Sandy Beach neighborhood
NORTHFORKER
Chef Stephan Bogardus to appear on ‘Beat Bobby Flay’
SPORTS
Baseball: Slow starts don’t deter surging Settlers
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 51 degrees. There is a chance of rain throughout the day and periods of fog in the evening.