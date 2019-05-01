Daily Update: Principal reassigned pending investigation, post office remains closed

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Peconic Bay Medical Center. Join PBMC for the Northwell Health East End Walk on May 19 at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, May 1:

NEWS

Riverhead H.S. principal reassigned pending investigation

Southold/Greenport robotics team posts its best finish at world championships

It’s on to plan B to remedy foul odor at South Jamesport Post Office

Greenport exploring grants to extend village sewer system to Sandy Beach neighborhood

NORTHFORKER

Chef Stephan Bogardus to appear on ‘Beat Bobby Flay’

SPORTS

Baseball: Slow starts don’t deter surging Settlers

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 51 degrees. There is a chance of rain throughout the day and periods of fog in the evening.

