Lenard N. Makowski of Jamesport died April 29. He was 71.



He was born Dec. 6, 1947, to Jennie and Bruno Makowski in Port Jefferson.



Mr. Makowski graduated from Riverhead High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1971 and later married Margaret Hedges.



Mr. Makowski made a career as a communications technician with Verizon. He served as chief of the Jamesport Fire Department and was a member of Riverhead Moose Lodge and Old Steeple Community Church. He enjoyed his family, reading and NASCAR.



Mr. Makowski is survived by his wife, of Jamesport, and his children, Charlene Ramos and Robert, both of Massachusetts.



The family will receive visitors Thursday, May 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with firematic services during the evening hours.



A service will take place Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m. at Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care.

