Daily Update: Sign removed after uproar, police investigate principal

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 2:

Examining an epidemic: The effects of tick-borne illness and methods of prevention﻿

It takes a village: Press Club removes Henry Reeves marker in Greenport

Update: District filed report to Riverhead Police Department related to principal﻿

Southold Free Library is renovating with technology in mind

Riverhead Town Board officially drops idea for booze at the beach

Northforker Weekend: Jam-packed lineup of events on the North Fork and beyond

Girls Lacrosse: Wildcats feel force of Hurricane Belle

Expect mostly cloudy skies to give way to sunshine and a high near 60 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47. There’s a slight chance of showers tonight.

