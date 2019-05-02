Murphy declines plea offer, case headed for trial

The parents of Andrew McMorris vowed to continue fighting for justice for their son Andrew, who was killed last September by an alleged drunken driver, as the case now heads to trial.

Faced with a deadline to accept a plea deal, the driver charged with striking five Boy Scouts, Thomas Murphy, 60, of Holbrook, instead opted for a trial at Thursday’s court appearance in Central Islip.

“This is the road that’s been chosen for us and we’re ready to walk it,” said Andrew’s mother, Alisa.

The case will now move to a pre-trial hearing set for June 4.

Mr. Murphy appeared before Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho for what turned out to be a brief court appearance.

Judge Camacho had urged Mr. Murphy to accept a plea deal to spare Andrew’s family from additional pain and suffering by recounting the events at trial. And Mr. Murphy had said in several statements since his arrest that he planned to accept responsibility for the tragedy.

After Mr. Murphy left the courtroom, assistant district attorney Brendan Ahern addressed the large group there to support the McMorris family and Troop 161, many of whom carried photos of Andrew.

“Today we reach a fork in the road,” he said. “There is no plea. That’s OK. We told you all along that if you look up here and to my left, you have a team that’s been preparing since day one that if this case needed to be tried, we would try it, we would try it correctly and secure justice.”

Andrew’s father John said the family is focused on healing, strength and justice.

What happened on Sept. 30 was 100 percent avoidable,” he said. “[Mr. Murphy] drank all day, he got into the vehicle and he crashed into five boys. That was 100 percent avoidable.”

Andrew, 12, was killed Sept. 30 while on a hike with fellow scouts in Manorville. Four other boys were injured in the crash. Mr. Murphy is facing a top charge of aggravated vehicular homicide. He remains free on bond after pleading not guilty. Mr. Murphy and his attorney

Mr. Ahern told the courtroom that he was sorry the case now must head to trial, but his team is prepared.

“We’re going to do it shoulder to shoulder,” he said. “We’re going to do it to secure justice.”

Ms. McMorris remembered her son as an “honorable, wonderful little boy.”

“I have been without him for 215 days, more than seven months,” she said. “He’s missed Thanksgiving, he missed Christmas, he missed his birthday.”

Mr. McMorris continued: “He’ll never have the chance to grow up, to graduate high school, college. He’ll never have the chance to be a pilot he always dreamed of being. He’ll never have a family of his own and we’re going to fight for Andrew and all the boys that were affected by this horrible tragedy.”

They then thanked all the supporters who have attended each court appearance.

“Justice will be served,” Ms. McMorris said. “I am not fearful.”

Caption: The McMorris family speaks with the media outside the courtroom Thursday. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

