Cops: Two men stole $4,700 worth of clothing

Riverhead Town police and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole clothing from a Tanger Outlet store in April.

Two men stole approximately $4,700 worth of clothing from Barney’s New York Outlet on April 10 around 3 p.m., according to police.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

