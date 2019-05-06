Next Times Review Talks to explore the effects of climate change on the North Fork

The effects of climate change are already upon us.

High tides have been routinely higher and storms — named and unnamed — have funneled massive amounts of water between the two forks at higher levels on a more regular basis, pushing it up into narrow creeks and onto land.

There are places in our area where higher tides have pushed sand, beach gravel and shell material into critical wetland habitats, threatening to choke them. In one spot on the north shore of East Marion, the Grayson storm of January 2018 sliced down the embankment in front of one property, scooped out more than 37,000 cubic yards of sand and gravel and deposited it in Long Island Sound.

We’ll discuss the effects of climate change, including what it means to the health of our bays and creeks, at our next Times Review Talks event at The Vineyards at Aquebogue on Wednesday, May 22 from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Panelists include Kevin McAllister of Defend H20, Mark Haubner of North Fork Environmental Council, Southold Town Trustee John Bredemeyer, Joyce Novack of Peconic Estuary Program, Bridg Hunt of North Ferry and Marie Beninati of Beninati Real Estate and Southold VOICE. The discussion will be moderated by Times Review Media Group content director Grant Parpan.

Times Review Talks are panel discussions mostly on issues our communities are facing with the people who best understand the concerns and, in some cases, are in a position to make a difference. Upcoming talks are expected to cover the topics of the future of Riverhead, school enrollment in Southold Town and more.

The two-hour events will be held monthly. The $30 ticket price ($20 for Times Review subscribers) includes lunch.

