Southampton Blotter: Drug arrest, burglary reported in Riverside

Willow Greinke, 40, of Mattituck was arrested in Riverside last Tuesday afternoon for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Southampton Town police.

Ms. Greinke was observed making a right turn onto Flanders Road when she crossed over the southbound turning lane and nearly collided with a stopped dump truck, reports said. The driver then passed two vehicles in the center turning lane at the intersection of Flanders Road and Whitebrook Drive, driving at roughly 85 miles per hour, and continued past the intersection of Flanders Road and Donald Avenue at a high speed.

Ms. Greinke was then stopped at the intersection of Flanders Road and Vail Avenue and interviewed by police. She revealed a plastic bag which contained a burnt marijuana cigarette. Police then found another bag of marijuana, a glass jar containing marijuana and a plastic bottle containing a pink liquid which the driver revealed was methadone.

Ms. Greinke was arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, as well as two drug violations and five traffic and equipment violations.

• Police are investigating a report of burglary that occurred in Riverside last Tuesday, reports said.

A caller reported last Wednesday that an unknown person entered her home on Ludlam Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday and removed valuables that were locked in a bedroom and hidden in drawers. The suspect stole over $3,000 worth of jewelry from the home, reports said.

Police investigated the scene and found the suspect forced a bedroom door open with a screwdriver. The caller stated that family members often leave a bedroom window closed but unlocked in case they forget their house key.

• A Riverhead man was arrested in Flanders Sunday evening for driving with a suspended license, according to reports.

Malcolm Grigg, 63, was allegedly traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway and Springville Road around 9 p.m. when instrumentation alerted police that a nearby vehicle had a suspended registration, reports said. Mr. Grigg was stopped shortly after at the intersection of Flanders Road and Spinney Road, where police confirmed the suspension from an insurance lapse from April 5, 2019.

Mr. Grigg was charged with a misdemeanor and was released on an appearance ticket. He is due back in Southampton Town Justice Court Wednesday, May 22.

• Shah Nawaz, 21, of Riverhead was arrested in Riverside Sunday evening for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to reports.

Mr. Nawaz was allegedly stopped at the Valero Gas station on Peconic Avenue for driving without a front license plate. Police found the vehicle’s registration was suspended from an insurance lapse, and Mr. Nawaz’s license was suspended as well. He was arrested at 10:44 p.m. for two misdemeanors: third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended registration. He is due back in justice court at a later date.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

