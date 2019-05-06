Daily Update: Historic district pitched again, live music approved at restaurant

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, May 6:

NEWS

Commission to try once more for Main Road historic designation

Green Hill Kitchen gets approval for live music in Greenport

Liquor license revoked for beleaguered Caboose Pub in Riverhead

Health Department warns of contaminated mussels found in Meetinghouse Creek

SPORTS

Boys Lacrosse: After slow start, Tuckers flip switch

Riverhead Little League celebrates opening day, honors last year’s championship team

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies to give way to sunshine today with a high of 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.

