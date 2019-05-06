Riverhead High School principal Charles Regan faces accusations of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old female student last week, according to an attorney representing the woman and her family.

Attorney John Ray of Miller Place said Mr. Regan “predatorily groomed” the student for months. He allegedly sent her “sexually-charged licentious texts, a porn meme and near-naked selfie.”

He allegedly encouraged the student to masturbate and then sexually assaulted her in his office last Monday, April 30, according to the press release.

“She was confused and appalled,” Mr. Ray said in a press release, where he announced a $10 million lawsuit will be filed against Mr. Regan and the district.

The attorney will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. where he plans to provide evidence of “offensive photos and texts.”

“This foul creature has done this before,” Mr. Ray said in a press release. “But he has been tolerated. The local police absurdly refuse to act because the student victim is 18. The school district has not suspended him, but only ‘reassigned’ him,” Mr. Ray said.

The principal allegedly tried to force the woman to destroy the evidence, the attorney said.

“He should not be anywhere near children,” Mr. Ray said.

Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller said the “matter is under investigation.”

“I really can’t say much more,” he said. “There’s a lot of evidence to through.”

The school district announced last Tuesday that Mr. Regan had been “administratively reassigned” pending an investigation into a personnel matter.

Assistant principal Sean O’Hara is serving as acting principal, Superintendent Aurelia Henriquez said.

In the statement sent by the school district last week, Ms. Henriquez said: “While we understand that there will be questions surrounding this matter, the district is legally prohibited from sharing further details on it. We appreciate your patience as we perform our due diligence regarding this matter.”

Mr. Regan, 48, of Quogue earned $187,693 in 2018, according to SeeThroughNY. He replaced David Wicks as high school principal in 2013 when Mr. Wicks became the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. Mr. O’Hara then filled Mr. Regan’s position as the assistant high school principal.

Mr. Regan had been assistant principal since 2006 and had previously worked in the Eastport-South Manor Central School District.

