WATCH: Student accuses Riverhead principal of ‘sexual assault’ at press conference

A Riverhead High School student appeared alongside her attorney and her parents Monday at a press conference announcing a $10 million lawsuit against the school district.

Anastasia Stapon, 18, said the lawsuit is in response to a sexual assault by high school principal Charles Regan, who was administratively reassigned last week.

Attorney John Ray of Miller Place and parents Theresa Stapon and Maryann Wojcik joined Anastasia in fielding questions from the media about the series of incidents between administrator and student they say led to the reassignment and lawsuit.

Read the full story here.

