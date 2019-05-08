Daily Update: District releases statement on principal, movie stars come to town, sound barrier recommended

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, May 8:

NEWS

Riverhead School District releases updated statement related to principal

Greenport’s $23.8M Capital Improvement Plan will head to voters June 26

Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant film HBO limited series ‘The Undoing’ in East Marion

Sound barrier urged for Peapod as Riverhead Town receives noise report

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 61 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low temperature for tonight will be about 46 degrees.

