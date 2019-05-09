Real Estate Transfers: May 9, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated March 11-17, 2019.

Brought to you by:

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Calabrese, G & J to MRL Properties LLC, 80 Further Ln (600-110-2-7.1), (V), $129,000

• Peconic Bay Cnstrctn to Birkmire, Daniel, 203 Overlook Dr (600-113-1-4), (R), $742,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Manzi Homes East LLC to Inga, Sabrina, 6 Mastro Ct (600-80-2-2.16), (R), $550,000

• Manzi Homes East LLC to Friedl, Michael, 49 Mastro Ct (600-80-2-2.24), (R), $435,900

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Keller, J to DeLorenzo, Peter, 1295 Fairway Dr (1000-109-5-14.29), (V), $306,200

EAST MARION (11939)

• Graceland DSJ Inc to Ozone Park 87 Street LLC, 1435 Rocky Point Rd (1000-30-3-10), (V), $35,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Nedboy, R by Referee to 27 Pierson Road Inc, 27 Pierson Rd (900-147-2-26), (R), $260,000

• Frohman Holdings LLC to Petroro, Dennis, 115 June Ave (900-148-2-36), (R), $329,999

• Jiskra, H by Executor to Quiroz, Robert, 34 Fern Ave (900-148-4-42), (R), $339,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Loeb, P by Referee to HSBC Bank USA, N.A., 1075 Main St (1000-34-1-10), (R), $510,000

• Twin Fork Builder Inc to Schiele, Brian, 1510 Maple Ln (1000-35-6-4), (R), $700,000

• Clempner, R Trust to 1130 Gull Pond LLC, 1130 Inlet Ln (1000-36-2-25.1), (V), $151,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Scarola, F & D to Grange Rouge LLC, 56995 Route 25 (1000-63-3-18.1), (R), $999,000

• Bloom, M & J & R & J to Metzger, Adam, 7305 Wickham Ave (1000-107-5-6.4), (R), $965,000

• Manos, P to Kopf, Eric, 890 Miller Rd (1000-113-6-14.6), (V), $185,000

• Sciacchitano by Referee to US Bank National Association, 770 Harvest Ln (1000-120-3-8.11), (R), $425,000

• Minhas, R & A to Lejon Enterprises Inc, 6125 CR 48 (1000-139-3-49), (V), $108,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Gilchrist-Mancino, P to Schmitt, Timothy, 15 Fourth St (1000-117-10-15), (R), $3,300,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Massa, D by Referee to Bank of America NA, 70 Huntington Blvd (1000-67-4-11), (R), $251,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Leeward Corp to Guengerich, Galen, 13 Locust Woods Dr (700-8-2-1.12), (R), $1,125,000

• Czukor, J by Executor to Arsiotis, Andrew, 68 N Menantic Rd (700-14-3-17.1), (V), $280,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Nugnes, F & B to Pettas, Ekaterini, 75 Leon Rd (1000-51-6-3.7), (R), $350,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Hauck, F & P to Debaun, Keith, 42 Tide Ct (600-50-1-21), (R), $417,500

• Cordano, R & Dowd, C to S.L.Armagan Enterprises, 33 Farm Rd S (600-57-1-14.61), (R), $435,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)







Comments

comments