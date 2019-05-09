Daily Update: Cheer championships, town won’t sue, savings through solar

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 9:

NEWS

Riverhead Town Board rejects proposed litigation against Suffolk IDA

Solar panels at Southold Animal Shelter will help lower electric costs

Non-residents may soon be able to launch boats out of Gull Pond

SWR grad receives Fulbright award to study art therapy

SPORTS

Cheerleading: North Fork Cheer teams win national titles

Boys Lacrosse: Tuckers drop regular-season finale

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 55 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low temperature for tonight will be about 49 degrees.

Comments

comments