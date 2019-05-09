Daily Update: Cheer championships, town won’t sue, savings through solar

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 9:
NEWS
Riverhead Town Board rejects proposed litigation against Suffolk IDA
Solar panels at Southold Animal Shelter will help lower electric costs
Non-residents may soon be able to launch boats out of Gull Pond
SWR grad receives Fulbright award to study art therapy
SPORTS
Cheerleading: North Fork Cheer teams win national titles
Boys Lacrosse: Tuckers drop regular-season finale
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 55 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low temperature for tonight will be about 49 degrees.