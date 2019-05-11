Riverhead Blotter: Two men found in possession of crack cocaine

Two men were arrested outside Village Grocery in Riverhead Monday for criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to Riverhead Town police.

George Magee, 59, of Greenport and Stanley Griffin Jr., 20, of Riverhead were allegedly found with crack cocaine and marijuana around 6 p.m. near Riverhead police headquarters on Howell Avenue. Police recovered one aluminum packet containing crack cocaine, two Ziploc bags containing marijuana and a clear glass pipe.

Both men were arrested, charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a violation.

• Rose Marie Caruana, 30, of Hampton Bays was arrested last Thursday for stealing clothing from the Riverhead Walmart, reports said.

A loss prevention employee contacted police around 1:30 p.m. and reported that Ms. Caruana, wearing a pink sweatshirt and black pants, was observed placing multiple pieces of clothing in her bag. Police later determined Ms. Caruana tried to steal 54 items valued at $572. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• Police are investigating a reported theft at the Riverhead Lowe’s, reports said.

On Friday, a store employee reported that two men entered the store at approximately 1:52 p.m. through different entrances. They allegedly met in an aisle, loaded over $2,000 worth of wire into two carts, and fled in an unknown direction to an unknown vehicle.

One man was described as an older white male, bald, with glasses and wearing a striped green sweatshirt. The other was a younger white man with a mustache, green shirt and dark pants. The suspects have not been located but would be charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, a felony.

• Police have increased surveillance on Burman Boulevard in Calverton after an individual reported an erratic driver in the area last Thursday, police reports said.

An Island Exterior Fabricators employee told police a white deck box truck with the label “Bono” had been driving 55 miles per hour through the 30 miles per hour zone for the past week, reports said. The driver failed to stop at stop signs and was driving in the middle lane. Police found the truck was from Bono Sawdust Company, operating in Flushing and delivering materials to Riverhead Building Supply at 962 Burman Blvd. Police will continue to monitor the area, reports said.

• Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred at the Schiff Boy Scout Reservation in Wading River Saturday evening, reports said.

A caller reported the damages around 5 p.m. Police found 11 double-panel windows and a bench were broken on the property in four separate cabins, police reports said. The property damage totals $2,250, reports said.

A suspect has not been found, but would be charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the third degree, a felony.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

