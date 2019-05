Brought to you by:

In this week’s episode of Closer Look, Times Review reporter Kate Nalepinski and editor Joe Werkmeister join host Grant Parpan to discuss the allegations against Riverhead High School principal Charles Regan, who is accused of maintaining and inappropriate relationship with a student.

In the episode, we’ll hear clips from the young woman who made the claim, Anastasia Stapon, and her attorney John Ray.

Comments

comments