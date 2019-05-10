Daily Update: Historic district flap, car storage zones, new restaurant opening

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, May 10:

NEWS

Southold officials wary of revived proposal for Main Road historic district

Proposed code change could open up more space for dealerships to store vehicles

Closer Look: A student, a principal and an unthinkable situation in Riverhead

Peconic Landing vice president honored with Eli Pick Facility Leadership awardPeconic Landing vice president honored with Eli Pick Facility Leadership award

NORTHFORKER

Latin Fuzion to open at former Robert’s Jewelers in Southold

Northforker Weekend Podcast: What’s happening the week of May 10

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies today with a high near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low temperature for tonight will be about 50. There’s a chance of rain throughout the day. It will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 64 degrees. The chance of rain returns Sunday.

