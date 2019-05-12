Southampton Blotter: DWI, drug arrests and verbal dispute

Darius Andruszkiewicz, 30, of Hampton Bays was arrested on Lincoln Street in Riverhead Friday evening for obstructing governmental administration, police reports said.

Police arrived at the location after a caller reported a civil dispute. The reporting individual, a male, said he entered a verbal dispute with Mr. Andruszkiewicz’s father. The man told police that several pieces of wood that belonged to him were missing from his property. Shortly after, Darius Andruszkiewicz arrived and began yelling at the individual, claiming he owned the property.

He was later arrested for obstruction of governmental administration, a misdemeanor, and harassment in the second degree, a violation. He was searched, processed and released after paying a $200 bail.

• Felix Flores Martinez, 47, of Flanders was arrested last Sunday for driving while intoxicated, police reports said.

Mr. Flores Martinez was pulled over on Flanders Road near Bellows Pond Road in Hampton Bays around 3:50 p.m. for a vehicle violation, reports said.

Upon further investigation, Mr. Flores Martinez was found to be intoxicated, with a BAC of .11 percent. He was charged with one count of DWI and was released on an appearance ticket for Southampton Town Court.

• Jonathan Gee, 26, of East Northport was arrested in Northampton, April 25 for criminal possession of marijuana, police reports said.

Mr. Gee was allegedly driving on County Road 51 near Lake Avenue around 5:40 p.m. when police stopped him for a vehicle and traffic violation.

Police later discovered Mr. Gee was in possession of marijuana and concentrated marijuana. He was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors: criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana. He was released on an appearance ticket for Southampton Town Court.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

