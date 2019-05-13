Daily Update: Public fitness center opens, seasonal traffic discussed, acting principal meets parents

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Award winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, May 13:

NEWS

Officials formally unveil Suffolk County Community College fitness center

Acting principal outlines district’s actions to support students, staff following scandal

Riverhead, Southold may team up to address seasonal traffic concerns

Vehicle crashes into Hallock’s Cider Mill in Laurel

Planning Board waives tree requirement for subdivision; discusses definition of pool houses

NORTHFORKER

One Love Beach surf shop to open second location at Port of Egypt

WEATHER

Expect more rain today with a high near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low temperature for tonight will be about 43.

