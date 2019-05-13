Nominees announced for 17th annual Teeny Awards

Nominees for the 17th annual Teeny Awards, which showcase the best in local high school theater, were announced this past weekend.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony Sunday, June 9 at Southold High School. Tickets are $20 in advance for adults or $30 at the door and $10/$15 for students. The red carpet is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and the ceremony is from 3 to 5 p.m.

To learn more or to buy tickets, click here.

Here are the nominees:

PLAY

Lead Male in a Play

Jacqueline Constantine in the role of Mrs. Peacock in “Clue on Stage” at Southold/Greenport

Paige Garrett in the role of Penelope Sycamore in “You Can’t Take It With You” at Westhampton Beach

Olivia Lynch in the role of Miss Scarlet in “Clue on Stage” at Southold/Greenport

Anna Francesca Schiavoni in the role of Susan Hollander in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Pierson

Reilly Rose Schombs in the role of Marion Hollander in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Pierson

Supporting Male in a Play

David Bassemir in the role of Guy in “Check Please” at Riverhead

Maxwell Cantelmo in the role of Dave in “Almost, Maine” at Mattituck

Caleb Foley in the role of Pete in “Almost, Maine” at Mattituck

Dylan Kruel in the role of Father Drobney in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Pierson

Jason Rios in the role of Ken in “Check Please” at Riverhead

Supporting Female in a Play

Lila Bowe in the role of Narrator 1 in “Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” at Riverhead

Olivia Bozuhoski in the role of Girl in “Check Please” at Riverhead

Isabella Galway in the role of Alice Sycamore in “You Can’t Take It With You” at Westhampton Beach

Lily Kutner in the role of Mimi in “Check Please” at Riverhead

Lola Lama in the role of Krojack in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Pierson

MUSICAL

Lead Male in a Musical

David Arkay in the role of King Arthur in “SPAMALOT” at Longwood

Colin Freedman in the role of Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables” at East Hampton

Ian Hubbard in the role of Nathan Detroit in “Guys and Dolls at Riverhead

Jason Rios in the role of Usnavi in “In The Heights” at Riverhead

Taylor Tybaert in the role of Fester in “Addams Family” at Shelter Island

Tyler Zapata in the role of Roger in “RENT” at Bellport

Lead Female in a Musical

Ava Bianchi in the role of Sarah Brown in “Guys and Dolls” at Hampton Bays

Paige Garrett in the role of Violet Newstead in “9 to 5” at Westhampton Beach

Erin Kelly in the role of Mimi in “RENT” at Bellport

Jennifer Kravitz in the role of Rosalie Mullins in “School of Rock” at Greenport

Angelina Milici in the role of The Lady of the Lake in “SPAMALOT” at Longwood

Sophia Nicastro in the role of Sophie Sheridan in “Mamma Mia” at Center Moriches

Supporting Male in a Musical

Jonathan Arkay in the role of Patsy in “SPAMALOT” at Longwood

Frankie Bademci in the role of Thenardier in “Les Miserables” at East Hampton

Yanni Bitis in the role of George in “The Wedding Singer” at Pierson

Patrick Connolly in the role of Sam Carmichael in “Mamma Mia” at Southold

Ethan Lucas in the role of Justin in “21 Chump Street” at Riverhead

Supporting Female in a Musical

Eva Doyle in the role of Holly in “The Wedding Singer” at Pierson

Eva Doyle in the role of Lucy in “13 the Musical” at Pierson

Lola Lama in the role of Linda in “The Wedding Singer” at Pierson

Katelyn Maddalena in the role of Maureen in “RENT” at Bellport

Anna Francesca Schiavoni in the role of Rosie in “The Wedding Singer” at Pierson

Melody Silie in the role of Summer Hathaway in “School of Rock” at Greenport

Outstanding Performer in a Play or Musical

Sophie Cline in the role of Gay Wellington in “You Can’t Take It With You” at Westhampton Beach

Ava DiLorenzo in the role of Chef in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Pierson

Thomas John Schiavoni, Jr. in the role of Malcom in “13 the Musical” and Bum in “The Wedding Singer” at Pierson

Nick Vest on Trumpet for “SPAMALOT” at Longwood

Brandon Zuniga in the role of Piragua Guy in “In The Heights” at Riverhead

Outstanding Choreography

Eva Doyle for “13/Becoming a Man” in “13 the Musical” at Pierson

Lily Kutner for “In The Heights” at Riverhead

Hailey Nitti and Lily Kutner for “21 Chump Street” at Riverhead

Violet Rand, Hanna DeSimone, and Rose Mollica for “Mamma Mia” at Southold

Shea Rodriquez for “Mamma Mia” at Southampton

Outstanding Playbill & Poster Design

Sabrina Basel – “Mamma Mia” – Southold

Gianna Ekstra – “The Wedding Singer” – Pierson

Fiona Merrill – “Clue on Stage” – Southold/Greenport

William Minchala – “Les Miserables” – East Hampton

Jason Rios – “In The Heights” – Riverhead

Jason Rios – “Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon/Check Please/21 Chump Street” – Riverhead

Technical Recognition Honorees

Stage Managers

Laura Allen – “Brothers Grimm/Check Please/21 Chump Street” – Riverhead

Naomi Blowe – “Les Miserables” – East Hampton

Ryan Brown – “The Wedding Singer” – Pierson

Ollie Dimijian – “Guys and Dolls” – Hampton Bays

Emily Hallock – “Don’t Drink the Water” – Pierson

Madeline Kane – “Les Miserables” – East Hampton

Laura Lubbe – “Mamma Mia” – Southampton

Jessica Mazzeo – “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” – Mattituck

Matthew Moore – “Brothers Grimm/Check Please/21 Chump Street” – Riverhead

Jessica Scheer – “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” – Mattituck

Jacob Sigerson – “Mamma Mia” – Center Moriches

Lucas Woelk – “The Wedding Singer” and “Don’t Drink the Water” – Pierson

Lighting Design

Dante Sasso – “Les Miserables” – East Hampton

Audio Design

Robbie Elliston – “Mamma Mia” – Southold

Assistant Director

Johan Arias – “Mamma Mia” – Southampton

Ryan Brown – “The Wedding Singer” – Pierson

Anne Finnegan – “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” – Mattituck

Maya McCullough – “RENT” – Bellport

Madison Storm – “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” – Mattituck

Cole Yastrzemski – “Mamma Mia” – Southampton

Costume/Prop Design

Laura Allen – “Brothers Grimm/Check Please/21 Chump Street” – Riverhead

Sabrina Macaron – “Brothers Grimm/Check Please/21 Chump Street” – Riverhead

Pit Orchestra

Ken Adachi-Bartholomay – Horn – Longwood

Mehak Arshad – Violin – East Hampton

Quinnlan Bailey – Trombone – Riverhead

Helen Barranco Ramirez – Violin – East Hampton

David Bellante – Drums – Bellport

Erin Berry – Violin – Longwood

Michael Bianco – Reed 1 – Riverhead

Shoshannah Blasczak – Flute – Longwood

Nathaniel Bollerman – Cello/Reed 2 – Riverhead

Gabrielle Caine – Cello – Hampton Bays

Andrew Cardona – Cello – East Hampton

Connie Chan – Flute – East Hampton

Raymond Chan – Violin – East Hampton

Luis Chuqui – Percussion – East Hampton

Chris Cobian – Trumpet 1 – Longwood

Annabelle Dominguez – Piccolo/Flute – Hampton Bays

Lauren Enos – Reed 2 – Riverhead

Kate Estuye – Viola – East Hampton

Holly Fazio – Cello – Longwood

Casey Fleischer – Piano – Longwood

John Foster – Trombone – Longwood

Lana Fusco – Bass – Riverhead

Andrew Gaudio – Percussion – Longwood

Kristina Georges – Violin – Hampton Bays

William Green – Drums/Auxiliary – Riverhead

Malia Guebli – Clarinet/Eb Clarinet – East Hampton

Tristan Halsey – Trombone – Hampton Bays

Annabel Hammerle – Woodwind – Mattituck

Dylan Hewett – Bass Guitar – Pierson

Ryan Hughes – Tenor Sax – Hampton Bays

Kevin Jensen – Bass – Longwood

Andrew Jones – Percussion/Guitar – Riverhead

Alessandro Juarez – Guitar – Southampton

Tucker Kabbaz – Trombone/Tuba – East Hampton

Paris Kayel – Violin – Riverhead

Declan Kirby – Trumpet 2 – Longwood

Liam Kolasinski – Drums – Longwood

Ryan Laureano – Trumpet 2 – Longwood

Alexandra Lenahan – Alto Flute/Recorder – East Hampton

Brianna Leon – Flute – Longwood

Lea Mancini – Bass Clarinet/Eb Alto Clarinet – East Hampton

Rolando Mancilla – Tenor Sax – Hampton Bays

Nicholas McCoy – Tenor Sax – Pierson

Rorey Murphy – Percussion – East Hampton

Jacob Nitti – Orchestra Student Director – Riverhead

Andrew Oh – Oboe/Clarinet/Tenor Sax – Hampton Bays

Sarah Oh – Bassoon/Flute/Clarinet/Tenor Sax – Hampton Bays

Ariana Oliveri – Percussion – Longwood

Jennifer Ortiz – Piccolo/Recorder – East Hampton

Atilla Osan – Violin – Longwood

Audrey Overholser – Clarinet – Longwood

Domenico Pensa III – Violin – Hampton Bays

Daniel Piver – Percussion – East Hampton

Gabriella Ramos – Clarinet – Hampton Bays

Cristiaan Rodriguez – Trumpet 3 – Hampton Bays

Jennifer Serna – Clarinet – Hampton Bays

Anamae Serrate – Clarinet – Longwood

Jenna Smith – Violin – Riverhead

Nick Vest – Trumpet 1 – Longwood

Santo Villatoro – Piccolo/Flute/Alto Sax/Clarinet – Longwood

Elissa Villegas – Alto Sax/Tenor Sax – Longwood

Justin Yankow – Trombone – Longwood

Judges’ Choice Award

TIE: The student producers of “13 the Musical” at Pierson and the entire production of “Yip! Yip! Yaphank” at Longwood.

Comments

comments