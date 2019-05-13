Nominees announced for 17th annual Teeny Awards

Nominees for the 17th annual Teeny Awards, which showcase the best in local high school theater, were announced this past weekend.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony Sunday, June 9 at Southold High School. Tickets are $20 in advance for adults or $30 at the door and $10/$15 for students. The red carpet is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and the ceremony is from 3 to 5 p.m.
To learn more or to buy tickets, click here.
Here are the nominees:
PLAY
Lead Male in a Play
- Jacqueline Constantine in the role of Mrs. Peacock in “Clue on Stage” at Southold/Greenport
- Paige Garrett in the role of Penelope Sycamore in “You Can’t Take It With You” at Westhampton Beach
- Olivia Lynch in the role of Miss Scarlet in “Clue on Stage” at Southold/Greenport
- Anna Francesca Schiavoni in the role of Susan Hollander in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Pierson
- Reilly Rose Schombs in the role of Marion Hollander in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Pierson
Supporting Male in a Play
- David Bassemir in the role of Guy in “Check Please” at Riverhead
- Maxwell Cantelmo in the role of Dave in “Almost, Maine” at Mattituck
- Caleb Foley in the role of Pete in “Almost, Maine” at Mattituck
- Dylan Kruel in the role of Father Drobney in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Pierson
- Jason Rios in the role of Ken in “Check Please” at Riverhead
Supporting Female in a Play
- Lila Bowe in the role of Narrator 1 in “Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” at Riverhead
- Olivia Bozuhoski in the role of Girl in “Check Please” at Riverhead
- Isabella Galway in the role of Alice Sycamore in “You Can’t Take It With You” at Westhampton Beach
- Lily Kutner in the role of Mimi in “Check Please” at Riverhead
- Lola Lama in the role of Krojack in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Pierson
MUSICAL
Lead Male in a Musical
- David Arkay in the role of King Arthur in “SPAMALOT” at Longwood
- Colin Freedman in the role of Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables” at East Hampton
- Ian Hubbard in the role of Nathan Detroit in “Guys and Dolls at Riverhead
- Jason Rios in the role of Usnavi in “In The Heights” at Riverhead
- Taylor Tybaert in the role of Fester in “Addams Family” at Shelter Island
- Tyler Zapata in the role of Roger in “RENT” at Bellport
Lead Female in a Musical
- Ava Bianchi in the role of Sarah Brown in “Guys and Dolls” at Hampton Bays
- Paige Garrett in the role of Violet Newstead in “9 to 5” at Westhampton Beach
- Erin Kelly in the role of Mimi in “RENT” at Bellport
- Jennifer Kravitz in the role of Rosalie Mullins in “School of Rock” at Greenport
- Angelina Milici in the role of The Lady of the Lake in “SPAMALOT” at Longwood
- Sophia Nicastro in the role of Sophie Sheridan in “Mamma Mia” at Center Moriches
Supporting Male in a Musical
- Jonathan Arkay in the role of Patsy in “SPAMALOT” at Longwood
- Frankie Bademci in the role of Thenardier in “Les Miserables” at East Hampton
- Yanni Bitis in the role of George in “The Wedding Singer” at Pierson
- Patrick Connolly in the role of Sam Carmichael in “Mamma Mia” at Southold
- Ethan Lucas in the role of Justin in “21 Chump Street” at Riverhead
Supporting Female in a Musical
- Eva Doyle in the role of Holly in “The Wedding Singer” at Pierson
- Eva Doyle in the role of Lucy in “13 the Musical” at Pierson
- Lola Lama in the role of Linda in “The Wedding Singer” at Pierson
- Katelyn Maddalena in the role of Maureen in “RENT” at Bellport
- Anna Francesca Schiavoni in the role of Rosie in “The Wedding Singer” at Pierson
- Melody Silie in the role of Summer Hathaway in “School of Rock” at Greenport
Outstanding Performer in a Play or Musical
- Sophie Cline in the role of Gay Wellington in “You Can’t Take It With You” at Westhampton Beach
- Ava DiLorenzo in the role of Chef in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Pierson
- Thomas John Schiavoni, Jr. in the role of Malcom in “13 the Musical” and Bum in “The Wedding Singer” at Pierson
- Nick Vest on Trumpet for “SPAMALOT” at Longwood
- Brandon Zuniga in the role of Piragua Guy in “In The Heights” at Riverhead
Outstanding Choreography
- Eva Doyle for “13/Becoming a Man” in “13 the Musical” at Pierson
- Lily Kutner for “In The Heights” at Riverhead
- Hailey Nitti and Lily Kutner for “21 Chump Street” at Riverhead
- Violet Rand, Hanna DeSimone, and Rose Mollica for “Mamma Mia” at Southold
- Shea Rodriquez for “Mamma Mia” at Southampton
Outstanding Playbill & Poster Design
- Sabrina Basel – “Mamma Mia” – Southold
- Gianna Ekstra – “The Wedding Singer” – Pierson
- Fiona Merrill – “Clue on Stage” – Southold/Greenport
- William Minchala – “Les Miserables” – East Hampton
- Jason Rios – “In The Heights” – Riverhead
- Jason Rios – “Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon/Check Please/21 Chump Street” – Riverhead
Technical Recognition Honorees
Stage Managers
- Laura Allen – “Brothers Grimm/Check Please/21 Chump Street” – Riverhead
- Naomi Blowe – “Les Miserables” – East Hampton
- Ryan Brown – “The Wedding Singer” – Pierson
- Ollie Dimijian – “Guys and Dolls” – Hampton Bays
- Emily Hallock – “Don’t Drink the Water” – Pierson
- Madeline Kane – “Les Miserables” – East Hampton
- Laura Lubbe – “Mamma Mia” – Southampton
- Jessica Mazzeo – “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” – Mattituck
- Matthew Moore – “Brothers Grimm/Check Please/21 Chump Street” – Riverhead
- Jessica Scheer – “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” – Mattituck
- Jacob Sigerson – “Mamma Mia” – Center Moriches
- Lucas Woelk – “The Wedding Singer” and “Don’t Drink the Water” – Pierson
Lighting Design
Dante Sasso – “Les Miserables” – East Hampton
Audio Design
Robbie Elliston – “Mamma Mia” – Southold
Assistant Director
- Johan Arias – “Mamma Mia” – Southampton
- Ryan Brown – “The Wedding Singer” – Pierson
- Anne Finnegan – “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” – Mattituck
- Maya McCullough – “RENT” – Bellport
- Madison Storm – “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” – Mattituck
- Cole Yastrzemski – “Mamma Mia” – Southampton
Costume/Prop Design
- Laura Allen – “Brothers Grimm/Check Please/21 Chump Street” – Riverhead
- Sabrina Macaron – “Brothers Grimm/Check Please/21 Chump Street” – Riverhead
Pit Orchestra
- Ken Adachi-Bartholomay – Horn – Longwood
- Mehak Arshad – Violin – East Hampton
- Quinnlan Bailey – Trombone – Riverhead
- Helen Barranco Ramirez – Violin – East Hampton
- David Bellante – Drums – Bellport
- Erin Berry – Violin – Longwood
- Michael Bianco – Reed 1 – Riverhead
- Shoshannah Blasczak – Flute – Longwood
- Nathaniel Bollerman – Cello/Reed 2 – Riverhead
- Gabrielle Caine – Cello – Hampton Bays
- Andrew Cardona – Cello – East Hampton
- Connie Chan – Flute – East Hampton
- Raymond Chan – Violin – East Hampton
- Luis Chuqui – Percussion – East Hampton
- Chris Cobian – Trumpet 1 – Longwood
- Annabelle Dominguez – Piccolo/Flute – Hampton Bays
- Lauren Enos – Reed 2 – Riverhead
- Kate Estuye – Viola – East Hampton
- Holly Fazio – Cello – Longwood
- Casey Fleischer – Piano – Longwood
- John Foster – Trombone – Longwood
- Lana Fusco – Bass – Riverhead
- Andrew Gaudio – Percussion – Longwood
- Kristina Georges – Violin – Hampton Bays
- William Green – Drums/Auxiliary – Riverhead
- Malia Guebli – Clarinet/Eb Clarinet – East Hampton
- Tristan Halsey – Trombone – Hampton Bays
- Annabel Hammerle – Woodwind – Mattituck
- Dylan Hewett – Bass Guitar – Pierson
- Ryan Hughes – Tenor Sax – Hampton Bays
- Kevin Jensen – Bass – Longwood
- Andrew Jones – Percussion/Guitar – Riverhead
- Alessandro Juarez – Guitar – Southampton
- Tucker Kabbaz – Trombone/Tuba – East Hampton
- Paris Kayel – Violin – Riverhead
- Declan Kirby – Trumpet 2 – Longwood
- Liam Kolasinski – Drums – Longwood
- Ryan Laureano – Trumpet 2 – Longwood
- Alexandra Lenahan – Alto Flute/Recorder – East Hampton
- Brianna Leon – Flute – Longwood
- Lea Mancini – Bass Clarinet/Eb Alto Clarinet – East Hampton
- Rolando Mancilla – Tenor Sax – Hampton Bays
- Nicholas McCoy – Tenor Sax – Pierson
- Rorey Murphy – Percussion – East Hampton
- Jacob Nitti – Orchestra Student Director – Riverhead
- Andrew Oh – Oboe/Clarinet/Tenor Sax – Hampton Bays
- Sarah Oh – Bassoon/Flute/Clarinet/Tenor Sax – Hampton Bays
- Ariana Oliveri – Percussion – Longwood
- Jennifer Ortiz – Piccolo/Recorder – East Hampton
- Atilla Osan – Violin – Longwood
- Audrey Overholser – Clarinet – Longwood
- Domenico Pensa III – Violin – Hampton Bays
- Daniel Piver – Percussion – East Hampton
- Gabriella Ramos – Clarinet – Hampton Bays
- Cristiaan Rodriguez – Trumpet 3 – Hampton Bays
- Jennifer Serna – Clarinet – Hampton Bays
- Anamae Serrate – Clarinet – Longwood
- Jenna Smith – Violin – Riverhead
- Nick Vest – Trumpet 1 – Longwood
- Santo Villatoro – Piccolo/Flute/Alto Sax/Clarinet – Longwood
- Elissa Villegas – Alto Sax/Tenor Sax – Longwood
- Justin Yankow – Trombone – Longwood
Judges’ Choice Award
- TIE: The student producers of “13 the Musical” at Pierson and the entire production of “Yip! Yip! Yaphank” at Longwood.