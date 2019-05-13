Education

Nominees announced for 17th annual Teeny Awards

05/13/2019 9:38 AM |
Nominees for the 17th annual Teeny Awards, which showcase the best in local high school theater, were announced this past weekend.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony Sunday, June 9 at Southold High School. Tickets are $20 in advance for adults or $30 at the door and $10/$15 for students. The red carpet is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and the ceremony is from 3 to 5 p.m.

To learn more or to buy tickets, click here.

Here are the nominees:

PLAY

Lead Male in a Play

  • Jacqueline Constantine in the role of Mrs. Peacock in “Clue on Stage” at Southold/Greenport
  • Paige Garrett in the role of Penelope Sycamore in “You Can’t Take It With You” at Westhampton Beach
  • Olivia Lynch in the role of Miss Scarlet in “Clue on Stage” at Southold/Greenport
  • Anna Francesca Schiavoni in the role of Susan Hollander in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Pierson
  • Reilly Rose Schombs in the role of Marion Hollander in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Pierson

Supporting Male in a Play

  • David Bassemir in the role of Guy in “Check Please” at Riverhead
  • Maxwell Cantelmo in the role of Dave in “Almost, Maine” at Mattituck
  • Caleb Foley in the role of Pete in “Almost, Maine” at Mattituck
  • Dylan Kruel in the role of Father Drobney in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Pierson
  • Jason Rios in the role of Ken in “Check Please” at Riverhead

Supporting Female in a Play

  • Lila Bowe in the role of Narrator 1 in “Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” at Riverhead
  • Olivia Bozuhoski in the role of Girl in “Check Please” at Riverhead
  • Isabella Galway in the role of Alice Sycamore in “You Can’t Take It With You” at Westhampton Beach
  • Lily Kutner in the role of Mimi in “Check Please” at Riverhead
  • Lola Lama in the role of Krojack in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Pierson

MUSICAL

Lead Male in a Musical

  • David Arkay in the role of King Arthur in “SPAMALOT” at Longwood
  • Colin Freedman in the role of Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables” at East Hampton
  • Ian Hubbard in the role of Nathan Detroit in “Guys and Dolls at Riverhead
  • Jason Rios in the role of Usnavi in “In The Heights” at Riverhead
  • Taylor Tybaert in the role of Fester in “Addams Family” at Shelter Island
  • Tyler Zapata in the role of Roger in “RENT” at Bellport

Lead Female in a Musical

  • Ava Bianchi in the role of Sarah Brown in “Guys and Dolls” at Hampton Bays
  • Paige Garrett in the role of Violet Newstead in “9 to 5” at Westhampton Beach
  • Erin Kelly in the role of Mimi in “RENT” at Bellport
  • Jennifer Kravitz in the role of Rosalie Mullins in “School of Rock” at Greenport
  • Angelina Milici in the role of The Lady of the Lake in “SPAMALOT” at Longwood
  • Sophia Nicastro in the role of Sophie Sheridan in “Mamma Mia” at Center Moriches

Supporting Male in a Musical

  • Jonathan Arkay in the role of Patsy in “SPAMALOT” at Longwood
  • Frankie Bademci in the role of Thenardier in “Les Miserables” at East Hampton
  • Yanni Bitis in the role of George in “The Wedding Singer” at Pierson
  • Patrick Connolly in the role of Sam Carmichael in “Mamma Mia” at Southold
  • Ethan Lucas in the role of Justin in “21 Chump Street” at Riverhead

Supporting Female in a Musical

  • Eva Doyle in the role of Holly in “The Wedding Singer” at Pierson
  • Eva Doyle in the role of Lucy in “13 the Musical” at Pierson
  • Lola Lama in the role of Linda in “The Wedding Singer” at Pierson
  • Katelyn Maddalena in the role of Maureen in “RENT” at Bellport
  • Anna Francesca Schiavoni in the role of Rosie in “The Wedding Singer” at Pierson
  • Melody Silie in the role of Summer Hathaway in “School of Rock” at Greenport

Outstanding Performer in a Play or Musical

  • Sophie Cline in the role of Gay Wellington in “You Can’t Take It With You” at Westhampton Beach
  • Ava DiLorenzo in the role of Chef in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Pierson
  • Thomas John Schiavoni, Jr. in the role of Malcom in “13 the Musical” and Bum in “The Wedding Singer” at Pierson
  • Nick Vest on Trumpet for “SPAMALOT” at Longwood
  • Brandon Zuniga in the role of Piragua Guy in “In The Heights” at Riverhead

Outstanding Choreography

  • Eva Doyle for “13/Becoming a Man” in “13 the Musical” at Pierson
  • Lily Kutner for “In The Heights” at Riverhead
  • Hailey Nitti and Lily Kutner for “21 Chump Street” at Riverhead
  • Violet Rand, Hanna DeSimone, and Rose Mollica for “Mamma Mia” at Southold
  • Shea Rodriquez for “Mamma Mia” at Southampton

Outstanding Playbill & Poster Design

  • Sabrina Basel – “Mamma Mia” – Southold
  • Gianna Ekstra – “The Wedding Singer” – Pierson
  • Fiona Merrill – “Clue on Stage” – Southold/Greenport
  • William Minchala – “Les Miserables” – East Hampton
  • Jason Rios – “In The Heights” – Riverhead
  • Jason Rios – “Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon/Check Please/21 Chump Street” – Riverhead

Technical Recognition Honorees

Stage Managers

  • Laura Allen – “Brothers Grimm/Check Please/21 Chump Street” – Riverhead
  • Naomi Blowe – “Les Miserables” – East Hampton
  • Ryan Brown – “The Wedding Singer” – Pierson
  • Ollie Dimijian – “Guys and Dolls” – Hampton Bays
  • Emily Hallock – “Don’t Drink the Water” – Pierson
  • Madeline Kane – “Les Miserables” – East Hampton
  • Laura Lubbe – “Mamma Mia” – Southampton
  • Jessica Mazzeo – “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” – Mattituck
  • Matthew Moore  – “Brothers Grimm/Check Please/21 Chump Street” – Riverhead
  • Jessica Scheer – “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” – Mattituck
  • Jacob Sigerson – “Mamma Mia” – Center Moriches
  • Lucas Woelk – “The Wedding Singer” and “Don’t Drink the Water” – Pierson

Lighting Design

Dante Sasso – “Les Miserables” – East Hampton

Audio Design

Robbie Elliston – “Mamma Mia” – Southold

Assistant Director

  • Johan Arias – “Mamma Mia” – Southampton
  • Ryan Brown – “The Wedding Singer” – Pierson
  • Anne Finnegan – “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” – Mattituck
  • Maya McCullough – “RENT” – Bellport
  • Madison Storm – “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” – Mattituck
  • Cole Yastrzemski – “Mamma Mia” – Southampton

Costume/Prop Design

  • Laura Allen – “Brothers Grimm/Check Please/21 Chump Street” – Riverhead
  • Sabrina Macaron – “Brothers Grimm/Check Please/21 Chump Street” – Riverhead

Pit Orchestra

  • Ken Adachi-Bartholomay – Horn – Longwood
  • Mehak Arshad – Violin – East Hampton
  • Quinnlan Bailey – Trombone – Riverhead
  • Helen Barranco Ramirez – Violin – East Hampton
  • David Bellante – Drums – Bellport
  • Erin Berry – Violin – Longwood
  • Michael Bianco – Reed 1 – Riverhead
  • Shoshannah Blasczak – Flute – Longwood
  • Nathaniel Bollerman – Cello/Reed 2 – Riverhead
  • Gabrielle Caine – Cello – Hampton Bays
  • Andrew Cardona – Cello – East Hampton
  • Connie Chan – Flute – East Hampton
  • Raymond Chan – Violin – East Hampton
  • Luis Chuqui – Percussion – East Hampton
  • Chris Cobian – Trumpet 1 – Longwood
  • Annabelle Dominguez – Piccolo/Flute – Hampton Bays
  • Lauren Enos – Reed 2 – Riverhead
  • Kate Estuye – Viola – East Hampton
  • Holly Fazio – Cello – Longwood
  • Casey Fleischer – Piano – Longwood
  • John Foster – Trombone – Longwood
  • Lana Fusco – Bass – Riverhead
  • Andrew Gaudio – Percussion – Longwood
  • Kristina Georges – Violin – Hampton Bays
  • William Green – Drums/Auxiliary – Riverhead
  • Malia Guebli – Clarinet/Eb Clarinet – East Hampton
  • Tristan Halsey – Trombone – Hampton Bays
  • Annabel Hammerle – Woodwind – Mattituck
  • Dylan Hewett – Bass Guitar – Pierson
  • Ryan Hughes – Tenor Sax – Hampton Bays
  • Kevin Jensen – Bass – Longwood
  • Andrew Jones – Percussion/Guitar – Riverhead
  • Alessandro Juarez – Guitar – Southampton
  • Tucker Kabbaz – Trombone/Tuba – East Hampton
  • Paris Kayel – Violin – Riverhead
  • Declan Kirby – Trumpet 2 – Longwood
  • Liam Kolasinski – Drums – Longwood
  • Ryan Laureano – Trumpet 2 – Longwood
  • Alexandra Lenahan – Alto Flute/Recorder – East Hampton
  • Brianna Leon – Flute – Longwood
  • Lea Mancini – Bass Clarinet/Eb Alto Clarinet – East Hampton
  • Rolando Mancilla – Tenor Sax – Hampton Bays
  • Nicholas McCoy – Tenor Sax – Pierson
  • Rorey Murphy – Percussion – East Hampton
  • Jacob Nitti – Orchestra Student Director – Riverhead
  • Andrew Oh – Oboe/Clarinet/Tenor Sax – Hampton Bays
  • Sarah Oh – Bassoon/Flute/Clarinet/Tenor Sax – Hampton Bays
  • Ariana Oliveri – Percussion – Longwood
  • Jennifer Ortiz – Piccolo/Recorder – East Hampton
  • Atilla Osan – Violin – Longwood
  • Audrey Overholser – Clarinet – Longwood
  • Domenico Pensa III – Violin – Hampton Bays
  • Daniel Piver – Percussion – East Hampton
  • Gabriella Ramos – Clarinet – Hampton Bays
  • Cristiaan Rodriguez – Trumpet 3 – Hampton Bays
  • Jennifer Serna – Clarinet – Hampton Bays
  • Anamae Serrate – Clarinet – Longwood
  • Jenna Smith – Violin – Riverhead
  • Nick Vest – Trumpet 1 – Longwood
  • Santo Villatoro – Piccolo/Flute/Alto Sax/Clarinet – Longwood
  • Elissa Villegas – Alto Sax/Tenor Sax – Longwood
  • Justin Yankow – Trombone – Longwood

Judges’ Choice Award

  • TIE: The student producers of “13 the Musical” at Pierson and the entire production of “Yip! Yip! Yaphank” at Longwood.

