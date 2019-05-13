The Work We Do: Fran Vullo, Bliss Hair Studio

My name is Fran Vullo and I’m the salon owner and also stylist at Bliss in Aquebogue.

I’ve been in this business for over 20 years. I started out in [New York City.] We did not have BOCES at our school, so we went to a private school, Robert Fiance Design. From that moment on, I always loved the business; I could be creative, it was fun, I loved meeting people. So I took it very seriously and I just really love what I do.

Four years ago I opened Bliss Hair Studio. We are a Goldwell salon — we use all professional products. We retail a lot of products … We have KMS, Moroccanoil, Goldwell and a line of Rusk. We like to deal with the best products that are out there and we feel that it just maintains our clients’ hair and they look just as good coming in to get their retouch as they do after they leave when they get their hair done.

We also have our own line of cosmetics — Stella Mason Cosmetics. It’s a high-end product. If I need to compare it to something, I’d say … MAC [Cosmetics] or NARS [Cosmetics]. People who bought the makeup are coming back to buy replacements. We do have special orders for people, and this is the makeup we use to do weddings for brides, proms or anyone that wants to come in to have their hair and makeup done for a nice evening out.

It’s not always the same amount of clients. One day we may have so many, the next day we may have more … depending on what they’re going to get, whether they’re going to have their hair colored and cut, maybe an ombre, a highlight, a babylight, a Balayage. Whatever it may be, it’s time-consuming so I can’t say it’s always the same amount of clients.

Working with our team of professionals, these girls are wonderful. We have a lot of young girls working here and they learn from some of the senior operators, like myself. I’m very blessed to have them here — they know what they’re doing, they’re very experienced. A lot of times I do consider them more my family than just working partners. It’s really nice to have them; I’m very grateful.

I’m happy to be a part of this business to make people look good and feel well.

“The Work We Do” is a News-Review multimedia project profiling workers around Riverhead Town. It is made possible by Peconic Landing.

