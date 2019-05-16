Real Estate Transfers: May 16, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated March 18-24, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Gilliam, R & A to Allen, Dwayne, 402 West Ln (600-45-1-12.3), (R), $100,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Lindquist, T to Pasca, Selina, 161 Oak Dr (600-38-2-18.1), (R), $299,000

• Hooghkirk, J & J by Referee to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., 39 East Meadow Rd (600-61-3-11), (R), $926,834

• Kent, J & C to Parsons, Jonathan, 62 Youngs Ave (600-79-1-14.4), (R), $415,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• US Bank National Assoc to Castelli, Salvatore, 71 Laurin Rd (600-115.1-1-3), (R), $165,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Charnews, F & D to Sena, Amanda, 1675 Pequash Ave (1000-103-7-16), (R), $706,500

• Powers, K & C to Simpson, James, 1475 Sterling Rd (1000-104-2-23), (R), $533,500

FLANDERS (11901)

• Maldonado-Molina, E to 749 Flanders Road LLC, 749 Flanders Rd (900-144-1-8), (V), $80,000

• Susnjara, G by Heirs to County of Suffolk, Scrub Property (900-198-3-5), (V), $49,450

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Diliberto, M to Tishim, Brandon, 242 Manor Ln (600-47-2-6), (R), $600,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Liverpool, P to Spiess, Elizabeth, 200 Azalea Rd (1000-115-6-15), (R), $479,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Schriever, W to Oysterponds LLC, 20275 Rt 25 (1000-17-3-7), (R), $2,600,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Rodriguez, A to Fuentes, Mario, 620 Northville Tpke (600-127-2-1), (R), $360,000

• Connolly, J & S to Tarka, Waldemar, 280 Howell Ave (600-127-5-7), (R), $350,000

• Martin, D & B to Binkis Property Development, 29 Prospect Pl (600-127-5-18), (R), $200,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Laspia, J & S to SI Homes LLC, 4 Smith St (700-15-3-99), (R), $450,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Paulick, K & Swiatocha to Galluzzo, Frank, 29 Front St (600-92-4-4.1), (V), $865,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• LNV Corporation to Dubon, Clemente, 610 Tuthill Rd Ext (1000-55-6-15.22), (R), $464,950

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)







