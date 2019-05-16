Nine Riverhead athletes sign letters of intent to continue athletic careers in college

Sporting college apparel, nine Riverhead High School athletes signed letters of intent during an informal ceremony in the district’s athletic office on May 10.
The following students will continue their athletic careers in college:
Shane Coleman, lacrosse, Pace University
Christy Falisi, field hockey, Mercy College
Aiden Fitzpatrick, lacrosse, St. John’s University
Angelina Graziano, lacrosse, Southern New Hampshire University
Travis Hayon, lacrosse, LIU Post
Connor Kalmus, lacrosse, St. John’s University
Kayla Kielbasa, lacrosse, Penn State University
Danny Mastropaolo, lacrosse, SUNY Albany
Morgan McLean, crew, Manhattan College
Photo caption: Pictured from left, top row: Shane Coleman, Aiden Fitzpatrick, Connor Kalmus, Danny Mastropaolo and Travis Hayon; bottom row: Kayla Kielbasa, Angelina Graziano and Morgan McLean. Not pictured is Christy Falisi. (Credit: Riverhead Central School District)