Nine Riverhead athletes sign letters of intent to continue athletic careers in college

Sporting college apparel, nine Riverhead High School athletes signed letters of intent during an informal ceremony in the district’s athletic office on May 10.

The following students will continue their athletic careers in college:

Shane Coleman, lacrosse, Pace University

Christy Falisi, field hockey, Mercy College

Aiden Fitzpatrick, lacrosse, St. John’s University

Angelina Graziano, lacrosse, Southern New Hampshire University

Travis Hayon, lacrosse, LIU Post

Connor Kalmus, lacrosse, St. John’s University

Kayla Kielbasa, lacrosse, Penn State University

Danny Mastropaolo, lacrosse, SUNY Albany

Morgan McLean, crew, Manhattan College

Photo caption: Pictured from left, top row: Shane Coleman, Aiden Fitzpatrick, Connor Kalmus, Danny Mastropaolo and Travis Hayon; bottom row: Kayla Kielbasa, Angelina Graziano and Morgan McLean. Not pictured is Christy Falisi. (Credit: Riverhead Central School District)

