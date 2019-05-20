Ann Louise (Jones) Bannon



Dec. 1, 1948 – March 8, 2019



Mrs. Ann (Jones) Bannon, age 70, of Prescott, Ariz., formerly of Mattituck and Brooklyn, N.Y., passed away after a short illness March 8, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott.



Born in Washington, D.C. Dec. 1, 1948, Ann and her mother, Madeline Jones, moved to West Virginia until their relocation to Brooklyn. Ann attended Erasmus Hall High School and Caledonia Hospital Nursing School where she acquired her LPN licensure in New York.



Ann lived in Anchorage, Alaska, where she met her future husband of 44 years, Dennis Bannon.



Ann will fondly be held in the hearts of her husband, Dennis Bannon; as loving mother to Teresa (Doug) Nopper of Wading River, N.Y., Brian Bannon of Jamesport, N.Y., and Debra (Kevin) McCauley of Buffalo, N.Y.; as a doting grandmother to Elizabeth (Patrick O’Brien) Bannon of Center Moriches, N.Y., Nicholas Coutts of Wading River and Tatem and Katherine McCauley of Buffalo; and as great-granny Annie to her great-grandson, Quinn O’Brien of Center Moriches.



A trailblazer throughout her life, Ann started Baby Care Workshop in the 1980s when she noticed that many of the clinicians in the local community had enormous resources to offer new parents, babysitting education for tweens and teens, as well as safety issues around newly established car seat laws, and family/women’s/children’s health.



Ann provided social change to law enforcement, domestic violence, protection for victims of many populations, as well as support and education of those afflicted with substance abuse. Her passion for education and literacy in children led to her desire to work with Our Lady of Mercy preschoolers in the community. Ann brought all of these community supports out to Prescott in early 2000 where she continued her mission as a change agent in social welfare.



Her passions included, first and foremost, her family and friends. She especially enjoyed travel with all of the above. Ann loved music and the arts, museums, and gardens. Cooking was her true art as well as hosting friends and family showing off her culinary skills.



Ann will be remembered for her strength, passion, kindness and empathy to all she knew.



Visitors will be received Friday, May 24, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning, May 25, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.



Memorial donations may be made to Mattituck-Laurel Library’s children’s program, P.O. Box 1437, Mattituck, NY, 11952.

