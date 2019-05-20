Riverhead Raceway: Brake issues don’t stop Soper

Defending NASCAR Modified champion Kyle Soper of Manorville survived a rough and tumble NASCAR Modified feature Saturday night at Riverhead Raceway to score his second win of the young season in Whelen All American Series action. Soper also had to rebound from brake issues during his heat race earlier in the day that saw him a drop to the infield just laps into the qualifier. The win was the 11th of Soper’s career, tying him with the late Tom Baldwin for 30th on the all-time win list.

Afterward, Soper couldn’t say enough about his team. “I’m not really sure what happened with the brakes in the heat, but my guys went right to work and got her all fixed up,” he said.

For the second week in a row, John Baker of Brookhaven was second. Chris Young of Calverton came in third, with John Fortin Sr. of Holtsville fourth and Dave Brigati of Calverton fifth.

Justin Brown drove to his fifth career win in a 40-lap Crate Modified race. Chris Rogers of Patchogue was second and Brigati settled for third.

Former multiple Late Model champion Jeremy McDermott of Riverhead won for the second time in as many weeks, taking a 25-lap main event, the 11th win of his career. Chris Turbush of Wading River was second and Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills crossed the line third.

The wildest race of the night came in a 30-lap Blunderbust main event that saw Tom Pickerell of Huntington score his 23rd career win. Russ Jansen of Medford was the runner-up. Third went to Bill Wegmann Jr. of Patchogue.

Eric Zeh of Selden led wire to wire for his fifth career win in a 20-lap Street Stock event. Defending champion Dave Antos of Lindenhurst was second and Gerard Lawrence of Miller Place placed third.

Defending Mini Stock champion Paul Wojcik of Centereach had to survive a late-race challenge from Joe Warren Jr. of Ridge before he could claim the 20-lap main event trophy. Warren took second and Justin Squires of Ridge was third.

In a 15-lap Vintage All Stars race, Don Howe of Water Mill and Tony Ferrante Jr. of New Hyde Park battled for the win before transmission failure dropped Ferrante to the infield. That turn of events paved the way for Howe, a five-time NASCAR Modified champion at the track, to drive to victory.

