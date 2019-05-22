Simonsen Foundation fundraiser nets $25K for future scholarships

A fundraiser Sunday in memory of Det. Brian Simonsen of Calverton raised more than $25,000 for scholarships. The fundraiser, hosted by the memorial foundation started in his honor, drew close to 700 people to East Wind Long Island in Wading River, according to Mike Lojko, one of the organizers.

“Definitely a great turnout,” Mr. Lojko said.

He said the fundraiser will become an annual event and the scholarships will likely be expanded to the Queens community, where Mr. Simonsen worked as a detective for the NYPD.

Mr. Lojko said organizing the fundraiser required a lot of long nights and was a team effort.

The foundation’s next focus will be a golf outing in August at The Woods at Cherry Creek in Riverhead.

See more photos from the event below by Madison Fender:

