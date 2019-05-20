Boys Lacrosse: SWR rolls to impressive win in playoff opener

In Suffolk County boys lacrosse, Class B is often referred to as the Killer B’s.

It might be time for a nickname to describe Class C.

When the final power rankings were calculated in Division II this season, the top three teams out of 23 all were Class C schools: Mount Sinai, Shoreham-Wading River and Bayport-Blue Point.

Throughout their storied history, the Wildcats have bounced between the two classifications. In most years, Class C represented the best path off Long Island and into the state final four.

Not so this year.

In their playoff opener Monday afternoon, the Wildcats faced a formidable opponent in Bayport, a team riding an 11-game win streak that hadn’t lost a game since March. The Wildcats were more than up for the challenge.

A 10-0 run from early in the second quarter into the third propelled the Wildcats to a surprisingly smooth victory at Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field. The Wildcats dominated, 18-9, to advance into next week’s Class C county championship game against Mount Sinai.

Junior Xavier Arline led the attack with 6 goals and 5 assists. Gavin Gregorek added 4 goals and Alec Gregorek added three.

The Wildcats (14-3) trailed only once in the game’s opening minutes when Bayport struck first. The Wildcats scored the next four goals to take a 4-1 lead.

The Wildcats took a 10-2 lead into halftime and didn’t slow down to start the third, scoring the first four goals to grab a 12-goal lead.

Photo caption: Shoreham-Wading River junior Xavier Arline led the attack Monday. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

