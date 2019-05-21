Daily Update: School budget votes tonight, councilwoman must disclose clients of ex, restaurant news

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Award winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, May 21:

NEWS

Voters to decide school budgets in Riverhead, SWR Tuesday

Four candidates vie for two seats for Riverhead BOE

Familiar and new faces in SWR school board race

Ethics Board: Councilwoman Kent must disclose clients of former husband

Showcase of mid-century East End photos and memorabilia to open in Greenport this weekend

Fifth annual Run To Remember 5K draws more than 160 runners to Riverhead

Last call for seats at Times Review Talks on climate change on the North Fork

SPORTS

Girls Lacrosse: Kielbasa’s OT winner sends Waves into semis

Boys Lacrosse: SWR rolls to impressive win in playoff opener

NORTHFORKER

Basso to offer ‘roadside clam shack’ in East Marion

Podcast: ‘The frenchest fries’ on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 52 degrees.

