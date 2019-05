The Liturgy of Christian Burial for Andrew and Dawn Demchuk will be celebrated Saturday, June 1, at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt will officiate.



The Demchuks were longtime residents of Mattituck and operated Happy Acres Farm Stand, with their sons Bill, Paul, David and Steven on Sound Avenue before moving to Boynton Beach, Fla.

This is a paid notice.

