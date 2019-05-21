Jacqueline M. Conway of Laurel died May 14, 2019, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 90.



She was born in Manhattan April 21, 1929, to Margaret (Stanton) and John J. Grant and raised in Valley Stream. She married William Conway in 1952 and had four children, whom she raised in Brentwood.



Jackie worked at New York Telephone Company and later in the lunch department at Brentwood School.



In her free time, she enjoyed her annual trip to Atlantic City to play slots, sewing, cooking, crossword puzzles and shopping for a bargain.



She was a devout Catholic who believed in all the patron saints and was devoted to the Infant of Prague. She was also immensely proud of her Irish heritage.



Family members recall her love of family and friends and her willingness to help someone when needed.



She is survived by her daughters, Ellen (Charlie) Hagerman of Laurel, Kathy (Charlie) Laut of Brentwood, Joanne (Joe) Mantell of Central Islip and Lynn (Chris) Wenchell of Colorado; siblings Mary Meilunas, John (Dick) Grant and Elinore Lebohner; 19 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.



The family received friends May 16 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where vigil prayers were recited by Deacon Chris Ervin. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated by Monsignor Joseph Staudt May 17 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church. Interment took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

