Memorial Day ceremony at PBMC honors men, women of armed forces

Peconic Bay Medical Center hosted a Memorial Day ceremony Tuesday afternoon to honor the men and women of the armed forces.
The Auxiliary at PBMC presented a check to United Veterans Beacon House, an organization that provides veterans and their families with housing. PBMC supports the organization through the sale of military items and flags sold throughout the spring.
Frank Amalfitano, the CEO of United Veterans Beacon House, said the organization offers support programs that serve individuals in need.
The Riverhead Middle School band performed and the Riverhead ROTC presented the colors.