Daily Update: All North Fork school budgets approved, justice court update

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, May 22:
NEWS
Budgets, propositions pass in Riverhead, SWR
Voters approve budgets in all Southold Town districts; Mattituck turf field rejected
Southold Town Board discusses Justice Court redesign
Memorial Day ceremony at PBMC honors men, women of armed forces
SPORTS
Baseball: Tuesday just wasn’t Mattituck’s day
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Vacation Guide 2019 now on newsstands
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 53 degrees.