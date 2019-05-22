Daily Update: All North Fork school budgets approved, justice court update

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Award winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, May 22:

NEWS

Budgets, propositions pass in Riverhead, SWR

Voters approve budgets in all Southold Town districts; Mattituck turf field rejected

Southold Town Board discusses Justice Court redesign

Memorial Day ceremony at PBMC honors men, women of armed forces

SPORTS

Baseball: Tuesday just wasn’t Mattituck’s day

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Vacation Guide 2019 now on newsstands

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 53 degrees.

