Angelo Giulietti of Calverton died May 21. He was 76.



Visitors will be received Friday, May 24, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Deer Park. A funeral Mass will take place at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at St. Matthew R.C. Church in Dix Hills. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery.



A complete obituary will follow.

