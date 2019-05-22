Cops: One injured after two-car accident in Riverhead

A woman was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle accident in Riverhead early Wednesday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town police.

A Jeep Wrangler collided with a Nissan SUV, which flipped over, at the intersection of Osborn Avenue and Lincoln Street shortly before 1 p.m., police said. The driver of the Nissan was transported by members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

The other driver was not injured.

Police initially called for heavy rescue from the Riverhead Fire Department, but the additional crews weren’t ultimately needed to free the woman from the Nissan.

The road was temporarily closed as first responders were at the scene.

Photo credit: Tara Smith

Comments

comments