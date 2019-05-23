Memorial Day 2019: Where to observe on the North Fork

The following is a list of this weekend’s Memorial Day parades and ceremonies to honor the men and women who lost their lives in defense of this country.

Saturday, May 25

9:30 a.m.: A flag-placement ceremony will be held at Calverton National Cemetery. A short ceremony follows at 11.

Monday, May 27

7:30 a.m.: Orient’s annual Memorial Day parade begins at the Main Road firehouse and makes its way down Village Lane for a ceremony at the World War I monument, with other stops before ending at the Civil War monument. A community gathering, with doughnuts and coffee, follows at the firehouse.

8 a.m.: Greenport Village’s Memorial Day observances begin, rain or shine, with a march through downtown to the Railroad Dock for the annual dock service.

10 a.m.: Riverhead’s Memorial Day commemoration, hosted by the Combined Veterans of Riverhead, includes a parade and ceremonies starting at the corner of Pulaski Street and Osborn Avenue and proceeding to the World War I monument, St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church and Riverhead cemeteries, the World War II monument and the St. Isidore cemetery.

10 a.m.: Southold Town’s Memorial Day parade, which rotates its location every year, takes place in Greenport and is co-hosted by the Greenport American Legion. The procession starts at Steamboat Corner, the intersection of Main and First streets, and proceeds through the village.

1 p.m.: Calverton National Cemetery hosts its annual Memorial Day ceremony in the assembly area, located at 210 Princeton Blvd.

