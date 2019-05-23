Daily Update: Identical twins are val and sal, aquarium in mourning, Simonsen fundraiser a success

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Award winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 23:

NEWS Identical twins are the valedictorian, salutatorian for Greenport High School Long Island Aquarium mourns two snow monkeys who died within a week Simonsen Foundation fundraiser nets $25K for future scholarships Typo delays vote on agricultural processing proposal in Southold Town Memorial Day 2019: Where to observe on the North Fork Cops: One injured after two-car accident in Riverhead

SPORTS Girls Lacrosse: Mount Sinai KOs SWR in semifinal

NORTHFORKER Northforker’s 2019 guide to summer on the North Fork

WEATHER Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 55 degrees. There’s a chance for showers throughout the day, including possible thunderstorms in the evening.

